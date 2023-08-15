Jamie Foxx is on the mend, but there’s one thing he’s still missing

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ! Jamie Foxx Is Reportedly ‘On a Mission’ To Win Back This Former Flame Who He Can’t Believe Let ‘Slip Through His Fingers’ Jamie Foxx wants to run it back.

He was recently hospitalized for a medical complication, and his recovery has led him to reflect on his past relationships. In particular, he is now “on a mission” to win back his ex-girlfriend Katie Holmes.

The two met at a Monday night Football game and dated for six years before splitting up in 2019.

According to RadarOnline, “Jamie has dated scores of beautiful women in his life, but none came close to matching what he had with Katie,” the source said of their connection. “Their chemistry was off the charts.”

“It was a romance born of passion but became so much more,” the source continued. “In hindsight, Jamie can’t believe he let her slip through his fingers.”

Although their relationship was often kept private, it was clear that they had strong feelings for each other. And it was obvious she still cares with her reaction to his hospitalization, when she was reportedly “desperate to find out more details” about his condition.

It is unclear whether she will be open to Jamie trying to relight the flame, but it is clear that he is still very much in love with her.

Only time will tell if these two can rekindle their romance.

Source: Yahoo