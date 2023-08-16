Judge accused of murdering wife after alleged text message confession.

No one in the justice system is above the law.

A 72-year-old Californian judge pleaded not guilty to murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing his wife in their home.

The judge got into an argument with his wife while he was drunk. The argument escalated, and he pulled out a pistol and shot his wife in the chest.

Their adult son called 911 and reported that his father had been drinking heavily before the shooting.

The judge’s attorney asserted that the shooting was unintentional and that Ferguson is confident a jury will find him not guilty.

However, prosecutors say that Ferguson texted his court clerk and bailiff minutes after the shooting, allegedly saying, “I just lost it. I just shot my wife. I won’t be in tomorrow. I will be in custody. I’m so sorry.”

The court ordered Ferguson to surrender his passport, submit to searches, wear blood alcohol content monitoring devices, and wear a GPS tracker. He is out on a $1 million bail, and cannot possess firearms and alcohol.