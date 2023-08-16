Judge accused of murdering wife after alleged text message confession.

THE BUZZ!
CA judge pleads not guilty to killing spouse after allegedly texting court staff ‘I just shot my wife’
The judge got into an argument with his wife while he was drunk. The argument escalated, and he pulled out a pistol and shot his wife in the chest.
Their adult son called 911 and reported that his father had been drinking heavily before the shooting.
The judge’s attorney asserted that the shooting was unintentional and that Ferguson is confident a jury will find him not guilty.
However, prosecutors say that Ferguson texted his court clerk and bailiff minutes after the shooting, allegedly saying, “I just lost it. I just shot my wife. I won’t be in tomorrow. I will be in custody. I’m so sorry.”
The court ordered Ferguson to surrender his passport, submit to searches, wear blood alcohol content monitoring devices, and wear a GPS tracker. He is out on a $1 million bail, and cannot possess firearms and alcohol.
Source: Fox News
