Maryland is the first state to offer this lifesaving initiative

Maryland is first to offer statewide initiative making whole blood available at traumatic events

Maryland is making history.

It is the first state in the country to offer a statewide initiative that makes whole blood available at traumatic events. The “Blood on Board” initiative, a partnership between the Maryland State Police, Shock Trauma, the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems, and the University of Maryland Medical Center, equips state police helicopters with whole blood for emergency transfusions.

In cases of severe bleeding, a blood transfusion may be necessary. Fortunately, blood banks generously donate whole blood containing all the necessary components to aid in stopping the bleeding. Helicopters are equipped with coolers to transport and store donated blood, ensuring it’s readily available during emergency situations.

The Maryland Department of Health is funding the the “Blood on Board” initiative which has already saved lives in it first two months of the program.

21 critically injured people received field transfusions. Some of whom may not have been able to survive their injuries without it

Saving lives and making history.