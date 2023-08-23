Baltimore’s Angel Reese pays it forward with $12K donation to former high school.

THE BUZZ!
Angel Reese donates $12K to cover tuition for player on women’s basketball team at Baltimore high school
Reese said she is donating because she benefited from a similar donation when she was a student there. She is also excited to be an example for young girls who look like her.
“It’s cool because, one, you really don’t see Black women doing a lot of deals, especially with a lot of these brands — so, just to see me being an example for a lot of young girls that look like me, and just giving them a point just to know that they can do it,” Reese told Overtime.
And she has the makings of a superstar. Not only the physical skills but she has the personality, a great attitude, and people love her. She is going to do really big things at the next level.
A Baltimore girl doing it big.
-
Clarence Avant, The “Black Godfather,” Dies at 92
-
It’s Over: Sources Say Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Split
-
Lizzo Loses Potential Super Bowl Spot Amid Ex-Dancers’ Lawsuit
-
NeNe Leakes Points at Deceased Ex-Husband For Boutique Lawsuit [LISTEN]
-
D.L. Hughley Show x One Community
-
DreamLife Worship Center
-
Alton Walker Explains Why ‘God Ain’t Pleased’ [LISTEN]
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler