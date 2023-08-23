Baltimore’s Angel Reese pays it forward with $12K donation to former high school.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ! Angel Reese donates $12K to cover tuition for player on women’s basketball team at Baltimore high school Next, Black excellence. Last Angel Reese lead the LSU Tigers to their first national championship. Her estimated NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) evaluation soared over $1 million after being named Most Outstanding Player in the women’s Final Four Now she is giving back and paying it forward by donating $12,000 to her old school, St. Frances Academy, to cover tuition for a female basketball player at the school.

Reese said she is donating because she benefited from a similar donation when she was a student there. She is also excited to be an example for young girls who look like her.

“It’s cool because, one, you really don’t see Black women doing a lot of deals, especially with a lot of these brands — so, just to see me being an example for a lot of young girls that look like me, and just giving them a point just to know that they can do it,” Reese told Overtime.

And she has the makings of a superstar. Not only the physical skills but she has the personality, a great attitude, and people love her. She is going to do really big things at the next level.

A Baltimore girl doing it big.