Japan Plans To Release Radioactive Wastewater In The Pacific Ocean

China bans seafood from Japan after Tokyo begins releasing treated radioactive water

China just announced they banned all seafood imports from Japan in response to Tokyo’s decision to release treated radioactive wastewater from a nuclear plant.

The release will take place today. An operation China calls a “selfish and irresponsible act.”

China’s customs department customs department said in its statement it is banning aquatic products from Japan including seafood, sea salt, and seaweed to prevent the radiation from harming consumers.

Japan has said that the discharge is perfectly safe and they had no other option to free up space at the crippled nuclear power plant.

They say when the wastewater is finally released, it will be heavily diluted with clean water so it has only very low concentrations of radioactive material. It will travel through an undersea tunnel about 1 kilometer off the coast, into the Pacific Ocean.

What do you think, is this safe or will it have some repercussions.

When we see small fishes the size of sharks then we might have an idea.

