What Kevin Hart Learned To End Up In A Wheelchair

THE BUZZ!

Kevin Hart in a wheelchair after tearing muscles racing NFL player Stevan Ridley: ‘Dumbest man alive’

Next,

keeping with the theme of choice.

Kevin Hart chose to race his friend and former NFL player Steven Ridley.

The outcome was one he’s not proud of. Matter of fact he called himself the dumbest man alive for going through with it. That’s because he wound up tearing multiple muscles and ended up having to use a wheelchair.

Instead of actually finding out who was faster. he found out his body was not ready. He also had some advice for similarly aged folks.

He said, “To all my men and women out there that are 40 years old and above. It’s not a game, respect that age,” Hart shared.“Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it. This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out. And I don’t want you to be alarmed, but I’m in a wheelchair.”

Mr. You gon’ learn today, definitely learned something about himself.