Magic 95.9
Listen Live
The Buzz

Federal hate crime investigation underway after racially motivated shooting in Jacksonville

Published on August 28, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

A federal hate crime investigation is underway after a racially motivated shooting left 3 people dead in Jacksonville, officials say. Here’s what we know

First up

A white gunman with a swastika-emblazoned assault rifle killed three Black people in a racially motivated attack at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida.

Related Stories

The gunman, identified as 21-year-old Ryan Christopher Palmeter, left behind racist writings and used racial slurs. He was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun, both legally purchased.

Something that should not have happened. The state’s Baker Act involuntarily detained the young man for up to 72 hours during a mental health crisis in 2017.

Before opening fire at a Dollar store and killing three people. He stopped at an HBCU put on a bulletproof vest.

The victims were, 52, 29, and 19 years old.

The Justice Department is now investigating the shooting as a hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism.

He left behind a will and a suicide note, the sheriff told reporters, it outlines his “disgusting ideology of hate,”

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Source: CNN

RELATED TAGS

african american AR-15 headlines health Interesting Headlines Mental health News racism Ryan Da Lion the buzz The Lion's Den

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close