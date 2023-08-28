Federal hate crime investigation underway after racially motivated shooting in Jacksonville

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A white gunman with a swastika-emblazoned assault rifle killed three Black people in a racially motivated attack at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida.

The gunman, identified as 21-year-old Ryan Christopher Palmeter, left behind racist writings and used racial slurs. He was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun, both legally purchased.

Something that should not have happened. The state’s Baker Act involuntarily detained the young man for up to 72 hours during a mental health crisis in 2017.

Before opening fire at a Dollar store and killing three people. He stopped at an HBCU put on a bulletproof vest.

The victims were, 52, 29, and 19 years old.

The Justice Department is now investigating the shooting as a hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism.

He left behind a will and a suicide note, the sheriff told reporters, it outlines his “disgusting ideology of hate,”

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

