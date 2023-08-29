Breathing Is More Dangerous Than Smoking: Study Finds

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Dirty air biggest external threat to human health, worse than tobacco or alcohol, major study finds

There are a lot of threats to the human existence. External factors such as tobacco and alcohol are some of the bad ones. But there is something that is more dangerous, air pollution.

According to a study conducted by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago, they found that fine particulate air pollution — which comes from vehicle and industrial emissions, wildfires and more — remains the “greatest external threat to public health.”

Fine particulate matter is linked to lung disease, heart disease, strokes and cancer. And the report says its impact on global life expectancy is comparable to that of smoking, more than 3 times that of alcohol use and unsafe water, more than 5 times that of transport injuries like car crashes, and more than 7 times that of HIV/AIDS.”

The study also found that if the world were to permanently reduce these pollutants to meet the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guideline limit, the average person would add 2.3 years onto his or her life expectancy. That adds up to 17.8 billion life years saved.

Source: CBS