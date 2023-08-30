Teenager Earns Three Degrees, Becomes Youngest Full-Time Teacher

THE BUZZ!
16-YEAR-OLD HBCU GRAD MAKES HISTORY AS YOUNGEST FULL-TIME TEACHER
Like, Shania Shakura Muhammad, who made history in the education field. She is now officially the youngest full time teacher at just 16 years of age.
She graduated with honors from Oklahoma Community College and Langston University two years ago. Then earned two more degrees in child development. All which led her to begin her groundbreaking career in teaching.
A milestone she said she couldn’t have accomplished without the support of her family. She said, “My dad was my coach, supporter, teacher, guide, and everything else he needed to be to ensure my success. I am grateful for everything that has gotten me where I am today. This shows it’s very much possible, and the only limits you have is the ones you set for yourself.”
She is not done being a trailblazer. She is currently enrolled in an MBA program with a 4.0 GPA, and is on track to be the youngest Black graduate to do so.
Absolutely amazing and inspiring. Congratulations.
-
It’s Over: Sources Say Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Split
-
NeNe Leakes Points at Deceased Ex-Husband For Boutique Lawsuit [LISTEN]
-
Magic 95.9 Has Everything You Need To Make Your Soul Feel Good This Summer!
-
D.L. Hughley Show x One Community
-
DreamLife Worship Center
-
Alton Walker Explains Why ‘God Ain’t Pleased’ [LISTEN]
-
Types of Relatives in Every Black Family with Special K [LISTEN]
-
Tour African-American Art At The Baltimore Museum Of Art