Teenager Earns Three Degrees, Becomes Youngest Full-Time Teacher

Next,

Not all of our youth are underperforming. There are some who are doing just fine and some who are doing even better.

Like, Shania Shakura Muhammad, who made history in the education field. She is now officially the youngest full time teacher at just 16 years of age.

She graduated with honors from Oklahoma Community College and Langston University two years ago. Then earned two more degrees in child development. All which led her to begin her groundbreaking career in teaching.

A milestone she said she couldn’t have accomplished without the support of her family. She said, “My dad was my coach, supporter, teacher, guide, and everything else he needed to be to ensure my success. I am grateful for everything that has gotten me where I am today. This shows it’s very much possible, and the only limits you have is the ones you set for yourself.”

She is not done being a trailblazer. She is currently enrolled in an MBA program with a 4.0 GPA, and is on track to be the youngest Black graduate to do so.

Absolutely amazing and inspiring. Congratulations.