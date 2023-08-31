Racist Mass Shooter Had White Names on his Kill List Too

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Racist mass shooter Ryan Palmeter listed Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly as ‘valid targets’ to ‘be killed on sight’

The recent Dollar General mass shooting suspect killed three African Americans in cold blood because of his racism.

He left behind a 30 page manifesto of his motivations and thoughts. One that the Jacksonville Sheriff has publicly described as racist.

And now there are reports of what else was in those pages.

According to Rolling Stone it contained a list of names he considered valid targets who should “be killed on sight”. And they are not black. Names including artists Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly who he considered as honorable n-words and n-word lovers.

And in another mind flip, he did have praise for this African American, Judge Clarence Thomas. He also praised Timothy McVeigh, the domestic terrorist who killed 168 people in the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the investigation into the shooting up to this point “reveals the perpetrator’s attack through his own writings, through the references he made, and through his actions, make clear his intentions, his actions, his motivations, his hate.”

To me it also shows his ignorance.