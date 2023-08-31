Magic 95.9
Listen Live
The Buzz

Burger King Accused of Misleading Customers

Published on August 31, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Burger King Facing Lawsuit for Allegedly Making Whopper Look Bigger in Ads

Next,

This fast food chain is now a involved in a class action lawsuit.

Burger King is facing a lawsuit from customers who claim the company falsely advertised the Whopper as being 35% larger than it actually is.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit allege that Burger King’s advertisements and in-store pictures of the Whopper features ingredients that “overflow the bun,” giving the impression its bigger and contains more meat than it actually does.

Related Stories

Burger King said that it isn’t required, as a company, to deliver burgers that look “exactly like the picture.”  In a statement from BK, they said, “The plaintiffs’ claims are false,” and, “The flame-grilled beef patties portrayed in our advertising are the same patties used in the millions of Whopper sandwiches we serve to guests nationwide.”

The original lawsuit was filed in 2017 but was just permitted by a judge for the case to proceed.

So this is not finished.

Imagine if some of those places had realistic looking food images in their promotions. I think we would eat a lot less fast food. Some of us anyway.

Source: Complex

RELATED TAGS

Burger King headlines Interesting Headlines lawsuit News Ryan Da Lion the buzz The Lion's Den

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close