Burger King Accused of Misleading Customers

Burger King Facing Lawsuit for Allegedly Making Whopper Look Bigger in Ads

This fast food chain is now a involved in a class action lawsuit.

Burger King is facing a lawsuit from customers who claim the company falsely advertised the Whopper as being 35% larger than it actually is.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit allege that Burger King’s advertisements and in-store pictures of the Whopper features ingredients that “overflow the bun,” giving the impression its bigger and contains more meat than it actually does.

Burger King said that it isn’t required, as a company, to deliver burgers that look “exactly like the picture.” In a statement from BK, they said, “The plaintiffs’ claims are false,” and, “The flame-grilled beef patties portrayed in our advertising are the same patties used in the millions of Whopper sandwiches we serve to guests nationwide.”

The original lawsuit was filed in 2017 but was just permitted by a judge for the case to proceed.

So this is not finished.

Imagine if some of those places had realistic looking food images in their promotions. I think we would eat a lot less fast food. Some of us anyway.

