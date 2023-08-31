Worm Found in Woman’s Brain

CLOSE
Neurosurgeon Investigating Patient’s Mystery Symptoms Finds Wriggling Worm In Her Brain
Next,
Sometimes its not what’s on your mind, its what ‘s on your brain.
A neurosurgeon in Australia removed a live worm from the brain of a 64-year-old woman. The worm was a larva of the Ophidascaris robertsi roundworm, which is not known to be a human parasite.
The worm was found during a brain biopsy that was performed to rule out cancer or an abscess.
The woman has since been discharged from the hospital and is taking anti-parasitic drugs. her neuropsychiatric symptoms have improved, but they have not completely resolved.
Scientists believe that the woman may have ingested the worm’s eggs by consuming contaminated vegetation or by touching her hands to her mouth after handling contaminated vegetation.
This makes me want to go to the doctor for everything, because you just never know.
Worm babies on the brain.
Source: Huffpost
