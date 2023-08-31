Worm Found in Woman’s Brain

THE BUZZ!

Neurosurgeon Investigating Patient’s Mystery Symptoms Finds Wriggling Worm In Her Brain

Sometimes its not what’s on your mind, its what ‘s on your brain.

A neurosurgeon in Australia removed a live worm from the brain of a 64-year-old woman. The worm was a larva of the Ophidascaris robertsi roundworm, which is not known to be a human parasite.

The worm was found during a brain biopsy that was performed to rule out cancer or an abscess.

The woman has since been discharged from the hospital and is taking anti-parasitic drugs. her neuropsychiatric symptoms have improved, but they have not completely resolved.

Scientists believe that the woman may have ingested the worm’s eggs by consuming contaminated vegetation or by touching her hands to her mouth after handling contaminated vegetation.

