A Passenger was holding something explosive, diarrhea. Causing This Plane’s Emergency Landing

Published on September 7, 2023

Diarrhea ‘All The Way Through’ Airplane Forces Delta Flight To Do U-Turn

First up

A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Barcelona had to make an emergency landing due to a passenger who was experiencing what a representative called an onboard medical issue.
The medical issue was a passenger dealing with diarrhea. But the worse kind, the explosive kind.
They were unable to make it to the restroom and left a trail of poop throughout the cabin of the plane.

A Delta representative said that a large amount of diarrhea cannot be easily covered up with scented candles or incense. Even if it can be made to smell like morning dew or vanilla, it remains a hazard for the rest of the passengers and crew.

The Airbus A350 carrying 336 passengers had to return to the Atlanta airport so that the plane could be cleaned and disinfected.

Instead of a u turn, the plane made an ewww turn.
That person has to be so embarrassed. Can you imagine?
Talking about one person messing it up for everybody.
That was one crappy flight.
Source: Forbes

