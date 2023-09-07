A Passenger was holding something explosive, diarrhea. Causing This Plane’s Emergency Landing

THE BUZZ!
Diarrhea ‘All The Way Through’ Airplane Forces Delta Flight To Do U-Turn
First up
A Delta representative said that a large amount of diarrhea cannot be easily covered up with scented candles or incense. Even if it can be made to smell like morning dew or vanilla, it remains a hazard for the rest of the passengers and crew.
The Airbus A350 carrying 336 passengers had to return to the Atlanta airport so that the plane could be cleaned and disinfected.
