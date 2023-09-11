“Teacher Abuse Scandal: California District Pays $2.25 Million in New Settlements”

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

California school district to pay another $2.25MILLION to settle lawsuits over teacher Laura Whitehurst’s abuse of students

This school district in California is paying some big money because of a teacher student sex scandal(s).

The district has agreed to pay $2.25 million to settle a lawsuit filed by a former student who was sexually abused by a teacher. This settlement increases the total amount paid to the teacher’s victims to $8.25 million.

In 2016, the district agreed to a $6 million settlement with a former student who fathered a child with her while she was his teacher.

Subsequently, in 2014, she gave birth after engaging in a year-long relationship with this young man. In 2013, she pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual activity involving three former students. Initially, she faced 41 felony counts related to sex with a minor and oral copulation with a person under 18. However, she opted to plead guilty to just six of them, resulting in a six-month jail term and sex offender registration. In the 2021 lawsuit brought by another former student, it alleges that he was preyed upon and sexually abused by her in 2007 and 2008 when he was 14 years old.