9 Year Old Confined To One Room For Last 6 Years; Mother Faces Charges.

MOTHER ALLEGEDLY KEPT 9-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER AT HOME SINCE 2017

Another case of a child paying the price for grown up problems.

A 9-year-old girl in Florida reportedly has not been allowed to leave her house for over six years. Her mother was arrested and charged with felony child neglect.

According to the allegations, the mother confined her daughter to a bedroom and did not provide her with an education or any medical care. The girl was never enrolled in a school and was reportedly unable to read or write. She had also never been to a doctor. It is alleged that she was not fed well and would sometimes have to beg for food.

The Mother was involuntarily admitted to a hospital under the Baker Act after a police officer went to the home to investigate allegations from the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Police arrested her upon her release from the hospital. She denies the charges and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Poor kid.

I pray she gets all the help she needs to recover as much as possible.

