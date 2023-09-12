Politics Got Real Dirty After Leaked Tape Of A candidate

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Virginia election candidate responds after leak of tapes showing her performing sex acts with husband: “It won’t silence me”

First up

Dirty Politics upset this Virginia election candidate after leaked tapes show her performing for money.

Susana Gibson, a 40-year-old nurse and a married Mother of two, is also a candidate in a legislative race in Virginia with some extracurricular activities.

The Associated Press obtained screenshots from her account on a website called Chaturbate, a legal pornographic website.

In the live videos, she had sex with her husband and, at times, looked into the camera and asked viewers for donations to watch a private show, according to the screenshots reviewed by the AP.

In a statement, Gibson called the distribution of the videos “the worst gutter politics.”

“It won’t intimidate me nor silence me,” she added, “My political opponents and their Republican allies have demonstrated that they are willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there is no line they will not cross to silence women who speak up.”

The only rule is there are no rules