Tennessee Man Pulls AK-47 on Fast food Worker Over Wait Time.

THE BUZZ!
Tennessee man pleads guilty to threatening Little Caesars worker with AK-47 over wait for pizza
First up
What to do when your fast food is not coming fast enough for you. Get an Ak-47 and threaten the employees.
That is what this 64 year old man from Tennessee chose to do when his Little Creaser’s pizza was not hot n ready in time.
He admitted to pulling the weapon on employees after he was told his order would be ready in ten minutes.
I feel for some of these fast food employees.
He potentially would’ve shot someone for a $6 pizza.
