Tennessee Man Pulls AK-47 on Fast food Worker Over Wait Time.

Tennessee man pleads guilty to threatening Little Caesars worker with AK-47 over wait for pizza

First up

What to do when your fast food is not coming fast enough for you. Get an Ak-47 and threaten the employees.

That is what this 64 year old man from Tennessee chose to do when his Little Creaser’s pizza was not hot n ready in time.

He admitted to pulling the weapon on employees after he was told his order would be ready in ten minutes.

He left the restaurant and returned with the AK-47, demanding a free order of Little Caesars’ Crazy Bread.

Another customer who had just received her pie handed it to him to diffuse the situation. He left with that customer’s pizza before police arrived in response to a staffer’s 911 call.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated assault and is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 29.

I feel for some of these fast food employees.

He potentially would’ve shot someone for a $6 pizza.