White teen accused of trying to drown Black teen in hate crime.

THE BUZZ!
White Teen Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Trying Drown Black Teen While Calling Him ‘George Floyd’
First up
According to statements made by the victim and witnesses, the alleged attacker and another white teenager mocked and attacked a 15-year-old Black teenage boy at Goose Neck Pond.
When the victim began to shout that he couldn’t breathe, the other white teen apparently “started laughing and called me George Floyd, obviously making fun of me and showing NO remorse,” according to the victim’s statement. Another teenager who witnessed the incident also reported hearing one of the people say Floyd’s name.
Prosecutors objected to the alleged attacker’s release on bail because they believe he still poses a threat. But his lawyer feels differently. He downplayed the incident at the pond, calling it “horseplay” and “a stupid act that went way too far.”
Hate is still a big problem in this country.
