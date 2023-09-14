A 12Ft 10 year old Puppet Is Coming To Visit Baltimore

THE BUZZ!

‘Little Amal,’ a 12-foot-tall puppet symbolizing human rights, will step foot in Baltimore as part of US walk

Baltimore is preparing for a big visit. A 12 foot tall puppet named Little Amal.

The larger-than-life puppet represents a 10-year-old Syrian refugee and will arrive in Baltimore on Friday for a two-day visit. She will meet with the mayor, attend festivals, and experience some of life in Charm City.

Little Amal, who is not that little, is on a tour of some sorts. All part of a 6,000-mile, two-month journey across the United States that started in Boston and will end in San Diego.

Her visit to Baltimore is an opportunity for the city to show its support for refugees and for all people who have been displaced from their homes. It is also a chance for Baltimoreans to learn more about the challenges that refugees face and to celebrate the resilience of the human spirit.

If you are trying to catch up with her. Little Amal’s itinerary begins Friday, Sept. 15, with a visit to Baltimore City Hall at 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 16, she’ll start her day at Rash Field Park at 11 a.m. before visiting Patterson Park at 2 p.m. and Robert C. Marshall Park, her final destination, at 4:30 p.m.