North Carolina A&T Is The Nation’s Largest HBCU, Enrolling 13,883 Students

NC A&T Maintains Title as Largest HBCU in Nation for 10th Year, with enrollment of 13,883 students.

The HBCU also tied with Claflin University for the number nine position on the 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report list of top HBCUs.

NC A&T’s continued growth is having a significant effect on the state of North Carolina. A study by found that the university’s economic impact on the state is $2.6 billion.

The study also found that NC A&T’s growth is being driven by an increase in first-year students, applications for its doctoral program, and improved retention rates.

NC A&T’s Chancellor is excited about the numbers and expansion but he also noted that the Greensboro campus is supporting the equivalent of 17,337 jobs in the North Carolina economy.

Not only is this HBCU impacting the lives of students but it’s making a difference in the entire state of North Carolina too.

