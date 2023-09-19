Video games: The Air Force’s new weapon in the fight against real-world combat

THE BUZZ!
Air Force turns to video games to help prepare members for real-life combat
First up
Can video games help someone prepare for the real world. The Air Force believes so.
The Air Force is assisting in the creation of an esports tournament to help service members better prepare for complicated combat scenarios.
They will require teams of players to play the game “Drone Guardians,” which simulates defending a deployed airport from invading enemies while maintaining the ability to launch aircraft missions.
The Air Force designed the game to gather data on how to keep real-world airbases secure and supplied, and save the lives of those tasked with defending them.
Our military has a long history of using video games in training, including a 1993 Super Nintendo game that the Army specifically designed to train soldiers for marksmanship.
-
-
