A Revised “Do Not call List” is released For Baltimore police officers

THE BUZZ!

Baltimore prosecutor republishes police officer ‘Do Not Call’ list

Next,

One of those lists, you do not want to be on.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates has updated the “Do Not Call” list of Baltimore Police Department officers. Adding new names and some new criteria.

“We do not want to put officers on the witness stand that we don’t think are credible,” Bates said. “We also made sure the officers who are hard-working, who are the heart and soul of the BPD, that we honor them and the work that they do because they are good officers.”