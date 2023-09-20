A Cheesy Situation: Kraft American Recalls Some Cheese Products

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kraft recalls 83K cases of American cheese slices over choking hazard

A cheesy situation.

Kraft Heinz is recalling more than 83,000 cases of Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices due to a choking hazard.

The company says a temporary issue developed on one of its wrapping machines, making it possible that a thin strip of the individual film may remain on the slice after the wrapper has been removed.

If the film sticks to the slice and is not removed, it could potentially cause a gagging or choking hazard.

The recall comes after six consumers complained that they choked or gagged on a piece of plastic wrap. No injuries or serious health issues have been reported.

Customers who purchased the now-recalled processed cheese slices can return them for an exchange or refund, or are encouraged to contact Kraft Heinz for a refund to receive a reimbursement.