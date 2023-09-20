A Cheesy Situation: Kraft American Recalls Some Cheese Products

THE BUZZ!
Kraft recalls 83K cases of American cheese slices over choking hazard
A cheesy situation.
Kraft Heinz is recalling more than 83,000 cases of Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices due to a choking hazard.
The company says a temporary issue developed on one of its wrapping machines, making it possible that a thin strip of the individual film may remain on the slice after the wrapper has been removed.
If the film sticks to the slice and is not removed, it could potentially cause a gagging or choking hazard.
The recall comes after six consumers complained that they choked or gagged on a piece of plastic wrap. No injuries or serious health issues have been reported.
The company says it has fixed the machine that caused the defective plastic wrapping.
So check that cheese at home before you eat it.
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Irish Grinstead Of The 90s Group 702 Has Passed Away At Age 43
-
Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
-
Face Card Never Declines: Celebrating Jada Pinkett-Smith’s 52nd Birthday With Her Most Beautiful Photos Over The Years
-
Ex-NBA Player Brandon Hunter Dead At 42 After Reportedly Collapsing At Hot Yoga
-
Your Favorite’s Favorite: Celebrating Taraji P. Henson’s 53rd Birthday With Her Most Gorgeous Photos
-
DreamLife Worship Center