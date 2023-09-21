All-In Bluff: Poker Player Fakes Cancer for World Series of Poker Buy-In

THE BUZZ!
Fraudster lied about having terminal cancer to raise $30K for World Series of Poker
Rob Mercer, a 37-year-old poker player from California, lied about having cancer in order to raise money to enter the World Series of Poker tournament.
He was able to raise over $30,000 through a GoFundMe account and private donations including a free suite at the Bellagio.
However, that good fortune didn’t last.
He was eliminated from the tournament a few hours in and has since been banned from the poker community.
And even though he admits to lying about having colon cancer, saying he was embarrassed to tell folks that he might have breast cancer. He doesn’t plan to return the donations claiming that they were originally made because he said he was sick.
Scammers will play on your emotional triggers.
Be careful.
Source: NY Post
