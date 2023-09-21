Experts Reveal Why Maryland is the No. 1 state for this disease.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Why is Maryland the No. 1 state for this disease?

Maryland has the highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease in the United States, according to a recent study. This means that more people in Maryland have Alzheimer’s than in any other state.

There are a few reasons for this. First, Maryland has a large population of older people. Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, and it is more likely to develop in older adults.

Second, Maryland has a large population of people of color. People of color are more likely to have chronic cardiovascular diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. These diseases are all risk factors for Alzheimer’s.

Finally, Maryland has underserved communities where people may not have access to screening and treatment for Alzheimer’s. This can lead to delayed diagnosis and treatment, which can worsen the disease.