Experts Reveal Why Maryland is the No. 1 state for this disease.

THE BUZZ!
Experts explain why Maryland has high prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease
Maryland has the highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease in the United States, according to a recent study. This means that more people in Maryland have Alzheimer’s than in any other state.
There are a few reasons for this. First, Maryland has a large population of older people. Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, and it is more likely to develop in older adults.
Second, Maryland has a large population of people of color. People of color are more likely to have chronic cardiovascular diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. These diseases are all risk factors for Alzheimer’s.
Finally, Maryland has underserved communities where people may not have access to screening and treatment for Alzheimer’s. This can lead to delayed diagnosis and treatment, which can worsen the disease.
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Irish Grinstead Of The 90s Group 702 Has Passed Away At Age 43
-
Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years
-
Social Media Trolls Jada Pinkett Smith Posting Throwback Video of Tupac Dancing to A Fresh Prince Song
-
Face Card Never Declines: Celebrating Jada Pinkett-Smith’s 52nd Birthday With Her Most Beautiful Photos Over The Years
-
Ex-NBA Player Brandon Hunter Dead At 42 After Reportedly Collapsing At Hot Yoga
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
Your Favorite’s Favorite: Celebrating Taraji P. Henson’s 53rd Birthday With Her Most Gorgeous Photos