America is Growing. An Obesity Epidemic.

Published on September 25, 2023

America’s growing obesity epidemic: 3 charts explain obesity rates across the US

The United States is a country that packs on a little more than the average.

Obesity rates in the United States are rising, with more than 40% of adults now meeting the medical definition for having obesity. This increases their risk of serious health problems, such as diabetes, heart disease, and some types of cancer.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 22 states now have an adult obesity prevalence at or above 35%, up from 19 states in 2021. Just ten years ago, no state had an obesity rate of 35% or higher.

Maryland’s obesity rate is 33.2%, which is lower than the states on this list.

The director of CDC’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion said that there is no single approach to addressing obesity. She explained that obesity is a disease caused by many factors, including eating patterns, physical activity levels, sleep routines, genetics, and certain medications. This means that there is no one-size-fits-all approach.

However, she also said that we know the key strategies that work include addressing the underlying social determinants of health, such as access to healthcare, healthy and affordable food, and safe places for physical activity.

And many of us can benefit from some healthy lifestyle changes.

Take the stairs, eat more fruits and vegetables

Source: The Griot

