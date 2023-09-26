Uber Eating With Food Stamps: Yes You Can

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Uber Eats to Accept Food Stamps As Payment Option for Grocery Delivery Next Year

Uber Eats will launch a new payment option next year that will allow SNAP recipients to use their benefits to purchase groceries off the Uber Eats app.

According to a statement, the company is implementing this new payment option to reduce “barriers to fresh groceries” in places with little access to quality food.

Uber also announced that it will soon be accepting flexible spending account cards, Flex cards, and state waiver payments made through Managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans.

Instacart and Amazon have already incorporated food stamps as payment for online food purchases. In 2019, the USDA launched a program that allowed food stamps to be used for online food purchases, and the program has since expanded to all 50 states.

