Hollywood’s writers strike ends: The show must go on

Your favorite shows will be returning.

Hollywood’s writers strike ended after nearly five months. The Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached a tentative agreement on Tuesday.

The agreement includes significant wins for writers in compensation, length of employment, size of staffs, and control of artificial intelligence. The three-year agreement includes a raise of 3.5% to 5% for writers, as well as minimum increases in pay and future residual earnings from shows.

It also includes provisions to protect writers from being overworked and to ensure that they have a say in how artificial intelligence is used in their work.

The guild told members in an email that although writers still need to vote to ratify the contract in early October, they can work during that process

Maybe some of those Tubi movies will get better now too.

