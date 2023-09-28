Another Day care At The Center Of Ilegal Activity

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Police: Ghost guns and 3D printers for making them found at New York City day care

Lastly,

Another day care at the center of illegal activity. Gladly, this time no deaths were involved.

But there were some shocking discoveries made by authorities executing a search warrant. Investigators recovered a 3D printer, 3D printing cools and plastic filament, two completed 3D-printed firearms, one 3D-printed assault pistol, and one additional 3D-printed receiver.

Three people were arrested, two minors and an 18 year old, who police say lives in the home with his mother, who owns and operates the day care center.

The Manhattan DA said, “Charges will include illegal firearms possession, manufacturing of an assault weapon, and reckless endangerment,”

Mayor Adams said he believes changes need to be made to the day care inspection process. He does not rule out the possibility that the NYPD may step in going forward.

He is leading a formal analysis and assessment of what inspectors can look for at day care centers going forward, and what warning signs parents can look for, themselves.

Source: CBS