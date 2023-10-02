Rent – A – Mom For only $10,000 A Year

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

I’m a ‘rent-a-mom’ for Gen Z college students — parents pay me $10K to cook, do laundry and bail them out of jail

First up

If you need it, there is more than likely somebody who sells it. That is even the case when it comes to Moms.

Concierge Service for Students (CSS) is a Boston-based business that provides support services to college students. Services including grocery shopping, cooking, laundry, medical assistance, mental health support, and more.

They offer the service 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for $10,000 per academic year.

The Founder of Concierge Service for Students has been providing these services to students for over 30 years. Her along with her team of four “moms” are all experienced professionals who are dedicated to helping students succeed. She told the post, “We get kids in pre-boarding schools, boarding schools or college, and we take care of their practical needs, medical needs, mental health needs and beyond.”

Services including food deliveries, academic assistance, beauty and spa appointments, dinner reservations, gym memberships, apartment hunting, furniture building, party planning, doctor referrals, summer storage, and banking and bill payment support.

They will even bail your child out of jail.

Rent a Mom, for 10 stacks. I wonder if they have a Rent a Dad, and how much does that cost?