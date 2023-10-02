This Water slide Ride Leaves Women With A Hospital Worthy Wedgie.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Woman Sues Disney Over ‘Painful Wedgie’ and ‘Vaginal Lacerations’ After Riding Waterslide

A woman has a waterslide ride that left her severely injured.

She visited Typhoon Lagoon on her 30th birthday and rode a water slide with a 214-foot drop into a pool.

During the ride she became airborne before slamming back in to the water slide.

According to the lawsuit, “the impact of The Slide and her impact into the standing water at the bottom of The Slide caused her clothing to be painfully forced between her legs and water to be violently forced inside her.”

She experienced immediate and severe pain internally, and, as she stood up, blood began rushing from between her legs.”

Her gynecologic injuries were so severe that she required specialist care. She suffered permanent bodily injuries, including severe vaginal lacerations and a hernia that caused her bowel to protrude through her abdominal wall.

The lawsuit alleges that Disney was negligent in not telling riders that women are more likely to be hurt on the water slide.

She is seeking $50,000 in damages to cover her medical expenses and lost wages. She is also seeking damages for pain and suffering.

