Harvard Makes History With First Black Woman President.

Published on October 3, 2023

Harvard inaugurates first Black president, Claudine Gay

First up

Did you see what is going on at Harvard University?

They have a new President.

Claudine Gay has become the first Black president in Harvard University’s 387-year history. She is also the second woman to lead the institution. In her inauguration speech, she said, “The courage of this University — our resolve, against all odds — to question the world as it is and imagine and make a better one: It is what Harvard was made to do.”
Harvard’s new Pres is a former student of the University, earning her Ph.D. in government in 1998. She joined the faculty in 2006 and was the founding chair of the Inequality in America Initiative, a research initiative launched in 2017 to study social and economic inequality.

Now after an extensive search, she was chosen by the Harvard Corporation, the university’s main governing body, to become the institution’s 30th president.
Black History.
Let’s see what difference it will make at the prestigious University.
Source: The Grio

Harvard headlines Interesting Headlines ivy league News Ryan Da Lion the buzz The Lion's Den

