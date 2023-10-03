Harvard Makes History With First Black Woman President.

THE BUZZ!
Harvard inaugurates first Black president, Claudine Gay
First up
Did you see what is going on at Harvard University?
They have a new President.
-
Krayzie Bone ‘Fighting For His Life’ In LA Hospital, Per Report
-
Social Media Trolls Jada Pinkett Smith Posting Throwback Video of Tupac Dancing to A Fresh Prince Song
-
Face Card Never Declines: Celebrating Jada Pinkett-Smith’s 52nd Birthday With Her Most Beautiful Photos Over The Years
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
When The Family Feuds: 10 Public Celebrity Sibling Beefs That Got Ugly
-
Krayzie Bone Update: Another Surgery Needed For Cleveland Legend
-
Arrest Made In 1996 Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur
-
A Cheesy Situation: Kraft American Recalls Some Cheese Products