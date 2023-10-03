Listen Live
Missing 9 year Old Found and Suspect Charged With Kidnapping

Published on October 3, 2023

Craig Ross Jr. charged with kidnapping 9-year-old Charlotte Sena from Moreau Lake State Park in Upstate New York

A nightmare for parents has a good ending.

A 9-year-old girl who was riding her bicycle at a park in Upstate New York went missing over the weekend.

The suspect a 46 year old man was caught and charged with kidnapping in connection with her disappearance.

The girl’s family reported her missing after finding her abandoned bike. State police worked around the clock to bring her home, and on Monday morning, they noticed someone drop a note in the family’s mailbox. The note was a ransom demand, and state police were able to match fingerprints from the note to the suspect.

Police then linked him to a property owned by his mother and found him inside a camper. The 9-year-old girl was located inside a cabinet. She was said to be physically unharmed and in good health.

The man is in custody and is facing kidnapping charges. The girl was reunited with her family and taken to a local hospital, as is customary.

And glad to hear because so many kids go unfound.

Give thanks.

Source: CBS

