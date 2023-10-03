Two big Baltimore City Jobs Filled: Police Commissioner & Fire Chief

THE BUZZ!

Baltimore City Council votes to confirm Richard Worley as police commissioner

Next,

Back in town, two big time city positions are off the market.

The Baltimore City Council on Monday confirmed Richard Worley as the city’s next police commissioner and James Wallace as the next fire chief.

Both have been working in their respective roles for some time. Worley, a 25-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department, was appointed acting commissioner in June after the departure of Michael Harrison. Wallace, a 30-year veteran of the Baltimore City Fire Department, has been serving as acting chief since last year.

Mayor Brandon Scott had high praise for both men. He released a statement saying, “With Commissioner Worley and Chief Wallace at the helm, I know that our police and fire departments will continue to build on the progress we have made under my administration to build a better, safer Baltimore for all. Their wealth of experience and deep understanding of the ins-and-outs of their departments, as well as of the challenges that our city must address, make them the ideal leaders for these critical City agencies. I look forward to swearing them into their new roles soon.”

Congratulations, to them both.