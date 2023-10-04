Morgan State Homecoming Event Ends With Shooting Injuring 5

THE BUZZ!

BPD: Suspect at large after 5 injured in shooting at Morgan State University

Next,

Back in town. One of those a few messing it up for everyone kind of situation.

Five young adults were injured in a shooting on Morgan State University’s campus on Tuesday night. The victims, four men and a woman, ages 18-22, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Four of the five victims are Morgan State University students.

The shooting occurred around 9:25 p.m. University police officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots and responded to the scene. Police cleared buildings in the search for the suspect, who remains at large.

The shooting prompted an active shooter response and a shelter-in-place order for the campus. The order was lifted around 12:30 a.m.

Classes are canceled today, and the university will hold an emergency meeting to reassess the remaining scheduled homecoming week activities.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore have both condemned the shooting and called for action to address gun violence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.