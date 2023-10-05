Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Woman wins world’s first make-up-free beauty pageant

First up

Across the pond there is a new pageant that takes a different angle on beauty.

This pageant differs from others in that contestants are not allowed to wear any makeup. I mean nothing, no lip gloss, no mascara, nothing.

Some ladies right now are like OMG.

According to the competition’s website, . instead of being judged on their makeup, judges focused on their occupations, studies, natural beauty, and ethical values.

Congratulations to Natasha Beresford, who was crowned Miss London 2023 in the first-ever makeup-free pageant. She beat out 18 other women for the coveted title and will advance to compete for the Miss England crown later this year.

The winner a 26-year-old dental nurse, is passionate about her work and has volunteered to provide dental care to people in need in Uganda. She is also pursuing further education in dental X-rays and oral health education.