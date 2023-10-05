Listen Live
Published on October 5, 2023

BPD: Video shows persons of interest in Morgan State University shooting

Next,
Back in town.
Instead of celebrating all the different kinds of homecoming activities at Morgan State University.  Many students are instead questioning campus safety after a tragic incident that lead to 5 victims being shot on campus. They are also receiving counseling and support services because of it.
In the meantime the investigation is ongoing.
Police are looking into  whether multiple guns were involved. The shooting appears to have stemmed from a dispute between two small groups. One individual was a target of two individuals who had weapons, but was not hit. The five victims who were struck were unintended targets. A third person pulled a weapon but it was unknown whether shots were fired from that weapon.

They released a video and are asking for the public’s help to identify any of the people seen in it.
As for homecoming week..
The university announced late Wednesday afternoon that most remaining homecoming events are canceled, but the football game and the homecoming gala will be postponed.

Canceled homecoming events include the homecoming concert, the silent headphones party, the homecoming pep rally, the homecoming parade, the Lady Bear Volleyball match and all other on-campus events.

Additionally, all classes are canceled for the remainder of the week.

Source: WBAL

