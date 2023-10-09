Israel And Militant Conflict Leave Thousands Dead Including Some Americans

THE BUZZ!

9 US citizens dead in Israel conflict, US National Security Council says

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has claimed the lives of nine US citizens, according to a US National Security Council spokesperson. The US is working closely with Israel to verify reports of missing and dead Americans, and to provide assistance to the families of those affected.

The spokesperson said in a statement, “We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery. We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners, particularly the local authorities.”

Hamas, a Palestinian militant group that governs the Gaza Strip, wants to destroy Israel and establish an Islamic state in its place.

According to many, this is the most ambitious operation they’ve ever launched and the most serious cross-border attack Israel has faced in more than a generation.

Hamas has also taken an unknown number of Israelis hostage, prompting Israeli Prime Minister to declare war.

Israel is working to rescue the hostages and has regained control of areas outside Gaza after 48 hours of fighting.

Updates are still ongoing.