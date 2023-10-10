4 Reasons We Might want To get Our Food From California Very Soon.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

On Saturday, October 8, 2023, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a landmark law banning red dye No. 3 and other potentially harmful food additives in consumer goods. The law, known as the California Food Safety Act, is the first of its kind in the United States. It will go into effect in 2027, giving food manufacturers time to comply.

The law prohibits the manufacture, sale, and distribution of food products in California containing the following additives:

Red dye No. 3: A synthetic food coloring used in nearly 3,000 products. Including a wide variety of foods, like candies, drinks, and baked goods. It’s been linked to cancer and other health problems in animal studies.

Potassium bromate: A dough conditioner used in bread and other baked goods and is a known carcinogen in humans.

Brominated vegetable oil: An emulsifier used in citrus-flavored beverages and is also a known carcinogen.

Propylparaben: A preservative used in many foods, cosmetics, and processed foods. It’s suspected to disrupt hormones.

The governor pointed out that Skittles are available in the European Union, which has banned the use of red dye No. 3 and other potentially harmful food additives. This shows that the food industry can still sell popular products without using these additives.

How do food makers get away with it in the U.S.?

The FDA has a rule called GRAS which stands for generally ruled as safe. This means that the FDA has already decided that these chemicals are safe to use in food in certain amounts and ways.

To avoid consuming these things, check the ingredients.

