This Maryland City Is The Safest In America: New Study Claims

Columbia, Maryland named safest city in America; Baltimore ranked 163 of 182 cities

If you start your day in this city in Maryland, you can feel pretty safe.

That’s because according to a new WalletHub study, Columbia, Maryland has been named the safest city in America.

To determine ranking, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 41 key indicators of safety.

Columbia ranked first when it comes to home community and safety and ranked number 2 overall with all other categories.

The bottom three cities in safety were Washington D.C., San Bernardino, Ca, and Baton Rouge, La.

Baltimore was on the list coming in at number 163 overall and 164 in safety.

Nashua, NH was ranked number one overall, and St. Louis Mo., was the most unsafe city.