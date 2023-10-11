Jada & Will’s Real Relationship Status Revealed

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016: Exclusive

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about her relationship with Will Smith and is spilling way more tea than before. In an exclusive clip from her upcoming NBC News prime-time special, she confirms that she and Will have been separated since 2016, and that they have lived “completely separate lives” ever since.

While the two are still legally married, she says that they are no longer romantically together. She explains they have been “trying to figure out between the two on how to be in partnership” in a way that works for them, but they haven’t yet figured out how to present that to the public.

Jada also says that she has considered a legal divorce, but that she has never been able to go through with it because she made a promise to herself and to Smith that they would never get a divorce. “We will work through whatever,” she says. “I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

Jada returns home to Baltimore for her interview with Hoda Kotb which airs on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Sounds like that marriage has been done.