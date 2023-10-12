FDA Join Black Women’s Fight Against Toxic Hair Chemicals

Ayanna Pressley and Shontel Brown, both members of Congress, are leading the charge to outlaw dangerous chemicals in hair care products.

A triumph for public health and Black women, who are disproportionately at danger from these items, according to Representative Pressley.

According to a 2020 Harvard study, only 7% of hair products sold to non-Black women contained dangerous chemicals, compared to 50% of those sold to Black women.

Additionally, a second National Institute of Health study published last year discovered that women who used chemical relaxers frequently (four or more times year) had a twofold increased risk of uterine cancer compared to women who did not use them.