Netflix and Chill, Not For Just Homebodies Anymore

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Netflix plans to open brick and mortar locations

Now you can Netflix and chill outside of your home.

That’s because Netflix is planning on opening two physical stores in the US in 2025. The stores will be like mini theme parks, with food, drinks, merchandise, and immersive installations based on Netflix’s hit shows like “Squid Game” and “Stranger Things.”

Netflix sees the stores as a way to market its streaming service and drive fan engagement. “We’ve seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows, and we’ve been thinking a lot about how we take that to the next level,” said VP of consumer products.

The streaming giant have been offering some creative entertainment options for movie fans.

They’ve created more than 40 pop-up locations with ticketed events such as “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience” and “Stranger Things: The Experience.” Its upcoming immersive experience is “Squid Game: The Trials,” which will debut in Los Angeles on December 6. Players will compete in separate challenges over the course of 70 minutes.

So Netflix Chill and a whole lot more, coming soon.

Source: Variety