New Album And A New Name: Brian McKnight Makes Announcement

BRIAN MCKNIGHT CHANGES NAME TO MATCH INFANT SON’S, FACING CRITICISM FOR ALLEGED ABANDONMENT OF OLDER CHILDREN

Keeping it in the family.

Brain McKnight is not getting a lot of Daddy love from some of his family after his recent announcement.

The singer and songwriter shared a picture of his new born son on social media and stated he is releasing a new album. And it looks to be a an album dedicated to his son.

But that wasn’t the shocking part of the announcement. It was the fact that he also announced he will be changing his name to match his newborn son.

He said he officially changed his name to exactly match my legacy’s. His legal name is now Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight Sr.

That didn’t sit well with his son and namesake Brian Jr. from a previous marriage. He commented on the post saying, “We are witnessing an obscene level of self hate, that has reached mental illness status at this point.”

He added, “Legacy isn’t in the name. It’s in the character of the people. It will all be quite clear soon, just who’s on the right side of all this, because there’s no escaping what’s coming.”

Family drama can get so nasty sometimes.

Hope they can all get to a good place.

Source: Black Enterprise