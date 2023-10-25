NBA Vet Admits To Threesome With Two Men Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Dwight Howard Admits To Meeting Man For Hook-Up But Denies Forcing Him Into Threesome Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

First up

A Threesome turns into sexual assault allegations and a lawsuit.

NBA veteran Dwight Howard is being sued for hooking up with two men.

The NBA vet admitted to the meeting and said the encounter was consensual. His accuser sees it differently.

Things reportedly went downhill when the man arrived at Howard’s Georgia home and saw a man dressed as a woman.

The lawsuit alleges, “The defendant stood up (towering over Mr. Harper), grabbed him by the thighs, forcibly removed his underwear. Then held him down, and performed nonconsensual oral sex on him.” According to the suit as reported by Radar Online. “Mr. Harper was in fear of imminent bodily harm when he was pinned down and forced to remain in place while the Defendant continued to sexually assault him.”

Dwight Howard admitted to sharing explicit images with the accuser and meeting him at his home where they engaged in unclothed “consensual kissing.” He claims all parties involved consented to the encounter, including the third person.

One of Howard’s attorneys, told ESPN, “The truth is Mr. Howard blocked Mr. Harper on social media and then was confronted with two options. Either pay to protect his reputation or have a fabricated story made public.

Looks like Dwight is speaking his truth and is willing to speak his truth in court as well.

We’ll see how this turns out.

Source: Bossip / ESPN