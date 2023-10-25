A Ton Of Stolen Dimes, Literally. Valued at $234,000

Lastly,

What do you do when you have a lot of change? You cash them in.

That’s that these four men tried to do after stealing a ton of dimes worth $234,000, from a tractor trailer.

The trailer they broke into was carrying dimes from the U.S. Mint. Authorities said the haul weighed more than a ton.

The men reportedly tried to turn them into cash using Coinstar machines along the east coast, including locations in Cockeysville and Towson.

According to the federal indictment, the four men have been charged with theft including government money and robbery.

It also alleges the men were involved in a spree of tractor-trailer thefts. They are accused of stealing TVs, refrigerators — by force, in one case, frozen crab legs, shrimp, meat, beer and liquor, then offering them for sale.

The four men are now in federal custody.

Source: WBAL11