Man Missing For Seven Months Was Hit By Police And Buried

A mother reported her son missing in March. Police kept the truth from her for months.

First up

A Mississippi mother searched for her missing son for months. but every time she spoke with Police they had no information and no leads. Only to find out seven months later they not only had the information they knew what happened to him.

Now a Mother is grieving the loss of her son after finding out he was killed by an off-duty police officer driving a police SUV on March 5, 2023.

His body was identified by the Hinds County coroner’s office four days later.

They also claim to have sent the phone number and address they found to the Jackson Police department’s accident investigation squad so they could notify her of her sons death.

Authorities failed to notify Wade’s mother of his death for three months. Resulting in his body being buried in a common grave for unclaimed bodies at the Hinds County penal farm.

The officer who hit Wade was uninjured and not suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was not given field sobriety tests or cited for any traffic violations.

Wade’s death was ruled accidental, but his mother is determined to find out what really happened.

She is also raising money to exhume her son’s body and lay him to rest at a new grave.

Source: NBC