Another Mass Shooting: Another Mental Health Suspect

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Arrest warrant issued for shootings suspect; Maine residents are locked down

Next,

Another one. And no it’s not a another DJ Khaled song. It’s another mass shooting.

Authorities have identified Robert Card—who is suspected in double mass shootings in Maine on Wednesday night.

His family says the former Army reservist previously claimed he was hearing voices at the two locations he allegedly attacked.

The suspect’s sister in law says he is quiet but the most loving, hardworking, and kind person she knows. But in the past year, he had an acute episode of mental health, and it’s been a struggle.”

Also that he recently began wearing powerful hearing aids to combat hearing loss. But since then, she said her brother-in-law has been insisting to his family that he can hear people bashing him. Including at the two locations where he’s accused of gunning down 18 people.

Now a manhunt is on for the suspect, a trained firearms instructor in the Army Reserve who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for him on eight counts of murder.

This story is still developing. Stay updated at magicbaltimore.com

Source: Daily Beast