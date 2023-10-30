Barack Obama’s next film Remembers A Forgotten American Hero

First,

Former President Obama is reminding us to remember a forgotten American Hero, Bayard Rustin.

He played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement and was the strategist behind the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, one of the most significant peaceful demonstrations in American history.

A name though which has been largely erased from history.

He was a Quaker, a pacifist, a socialist, and a gay man. A brilliant organizer and strategist arrested more than 20 times for his activism, and once fired by Martin Luther King Jr. because of his homosexuality.

Well, a lot more people are about to get more familiar with his story. A new film “Rustin,” hits theaters this week, and on Netflix November 17th.

Higher Ground, the production company of former President and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama, is producing the film.

Barack told “Sunday Morning,” “What I thought was important – and Michelle and I, you know, it’s the reason that we were interested in this story – was this reminds us that the fight for justice is typically not just about one group of people or another group of people. It’s often in tandem. We have to figure out how do we lift up all people?”

Source: CBS