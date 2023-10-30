Chris Brown Allegedly Sued For Club KO

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

CHRIS BROWN SUED, YOU BEAT ME SILLY IN NIGHTCLUB …Hit Me With Tequila Bottle!!!

Next,

Chris Brown, a nightclub, a bottle of Tequila, and an unconscious man ends in assault allegations and a lawsuit.

Breezy is being sued for allegedly beating a man with a tequila bottle at a London nightclub in February.

The man claims that Brown knocked him unconscious with the bottle and then stomped on him as he lay passed out on the floor. The man sustained cuts on his head and torn ligaments in his leg and was hospitalized as a result of his injuries.

He claims that there is surveillance footage of the incident and that the police in London have the video. The man, who has known Brown for at least seven years, thought Brown was coming up to hug him at the club when Brown allegedly struck him three times with the tequila bottle.

The man is suing Brown for damages, claiming that his injuries may be permanent. He says he is suffering serious emotional distress and trauma.

Brown’s camp has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

Source: TMZ